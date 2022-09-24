Life Outside of the Matrix: When being on The Computer is the Hard Labor



Leah & Michelle Want to See YOU

In Brookville, OH October 1st, 2022 For the Revive US Revival with His Glory and Amanda Grace Visit HisGlory.Me/Revivals to register!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]





Web Page www.resistancechicks.com





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks





Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks





Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620





Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%





Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com





Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!