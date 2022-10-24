Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
See Why China’s Threat to Taiwan Is ‘Huge and Immediate’
17 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/487465

Summary：Communist China is moving faster with plans to seize Taiwan under Xi Jinping. When Xi promised reunification with Taiwan, ruling elites gave him the loudest applause at CCP’s 20th Congress. CCP has built up its military for decades and now it has even more battleships than the USA. Military experts worried that the threat of Communist China taking over Taiwan is huge and immediate. The most advantage of CCP is its military size, which is way bigger than former Soviet Union and could be bigger than the US military. However, defending Taiwan is defending free world. If Taiwan falls and Xi is able to shatter the US alliance system, the democracy will be gone. It’s a wakeup call for everyone in the free world.

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket