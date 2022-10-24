See Why China’s Threat to Taiwan Is ‘Huge and Immediate’

https://gnews.org/articles/487465

Summary：Communist China is moving faster with plans to seize Taiwan under Xi Jinping. When Xi promised reunification with Taiwan, ruling elites gave him the loudest applause at CCP’s 20th Congress. CCP has built up its military for decades and now it has even more battleships than the USA. Military experts worried that the threat of Communist China taking over Taiwan is huge and immediate. The most advantage of CCP is its military size, which is way bigger than former Soviet Union and could be bigger than the US military. However, defending Taiwan is defending free world. If Taiwan falls and Xi is able to shatter the US alliance system, the democracy will be gone. It’s a wakeup call for everyone in the free world.



