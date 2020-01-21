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Are You Answering the Call of God or Are You Running from Him?
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19 views • January 21, 2020
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Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/backtoyour1stlove/
Hell Testimony of Dr. Roger Mills (very powerful) https://christiscoming777.com/2015/02/08/testimony-of-the-outer-darkness-of-hell-2/
The cost of disobedience to our calls from God are hell. Please take heed and stop running from God and do as He has gifted you and given you to do. Don't miss God's opportunities and find out on Judgment Day you didn't make it to heaven! I bless you.
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/backtoyour1stlove/
Hell Testimony of Dr. Roger Mills (very powerful) https://christiscoming777.com/2015/02/08/testimony-of-the-outer-darkness-of-hell-2/
The cost of disobedience to our calls from God are hell. Please take heed and stop running from God and do as He has gifted you and given you to do. Don't miss God's opportunities and find out on Judgment Day you didn't make it to heaven! I bless you.
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