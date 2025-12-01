BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Honey-Based Respiratory Ritual ~Lung Restore~ Dr O'Neill
Cleansing Flow
40 followers
157 views • 1 day ago

I Am Unfortunately Disabled Being Diagnosed with COPD...

And Told My Lung Capacity is Half of What It Should Be.

That Has Seriously Effected Ever Part of My Miserable Life...

When We are Young We Take for Granted How Easily We Breath.


They Have These Commercials on Real America's Voice...

When They are Presenting New News... I Like RAV TV.

There Were a Couple That Mentioned The Same Topic...

With Just a Bit Different Internet Addresses...

And I Got Desperate Enough to Go and See.


I Decided to Research Dr. Barbara O'Neill's to Get a Feel...

Of Who This Lady Might Truly Be.

And When Wandering Upon Dr. Catherine O'Neal...

It Scared The Crap Out of Me!


I Was Relieve to Discover They are Not Related...

Because I Never Would Have Trusted Dr. Barbara O'Neill.

My Profiteer Dr. Tried to Sell Me on The Death Jab...

And Things Got a Bit Heated Because I Knew What Was Real.


Dr. Catherine O'Neal Knows the COVID Vax is Safe for Kids...

Though I Know That It is Definitely Not!!!

I Will Let All The People With Derangement Syndrome...

Take Big-Pharma Pfizer's mRNA Shots.

