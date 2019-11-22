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ADD-ADHD Overview
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58 views • November 22, 2019
ADD and ADHD are characterized by distractability, impulsivity, and disruptive behavior. About 5% of school kids are diagnosed; this is massive overdiagnosis. The influence of Big Pharma and drug therapy is revealed and the drugs used reviewed. The role of essential fatty acid metabolic defects and the importance of psychotherapy highlighted. For more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
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