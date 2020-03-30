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Big Trouble, Little Ch*ldr*n: YouTube BANNED My Last Video!
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21 views • March 30, 2020
PLEASE "LIKE" THIS VIDEO, it really helps me get my message along. I wrote this hoping to help people see that some stuff is getting very extreme in schools. I'm lucky I'm homeschooled now. But what about other kids??
My GoFundMe: http://gf.me/u/xkpt5g
My Twitter: https://twitter.com/cringe_panda
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cringepanda4u/
Subscribe to my Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/crin... in case I go the way of Soph.
Thank you,
ADMIRAL PANDA (aka @Barbara4u2c )
My GoFundMe: http://gf.me/u/xkpt5g
My Twitter: https://twitter.com/cringe_panda
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cringepanda4u/
Subscribe to my Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/crin... in case I go the way of Soph.
Thank you,
ADMIRAL PANDA (aka @Barbara4u2c )
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