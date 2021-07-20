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Stephen Hawking Important Channelled Message To Earth
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92 views • July 20, 2021
🌀As a portal of high energies channelled, Stephen Hawking has come and spoken to me on a few occasions, as many other cosmic dimensional souls do when they have important earthly messages to pass on. It is written to be clearer ➡️ What Stephen is saying in his guidance about feeding negativity, is the quantum energies that are given by our vibrations. Frequencies play a responding tool in our human lives, and it is as an electromagnetic response for us to emit a higher positive vibrational field from ourselves to increase the immunity
Grateful for the Images from Pixabay.com
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com – Shifting Sands
❇️ https://www.joannerawlings.com/ - To inspire the natural greatness in you
Grateful for the Images from Pixabay.com
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com – Shifting Sands
❇️ https://www.joannerawlings.com/ - To inspire the natural greatness in you
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