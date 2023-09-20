Create New Account
Military warehouse complex of Ukraine in Lvov are reduced to dust
317 views
Published Yesterday

The military warehouse complex of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Lvov region was reduced to dust after being hit by Geranium UAV of Russian Armed Forces. Warehouses where transit for weapons, equipment and ammunition supplied by NATO, unmanned aerial vehicles and aviation were stored burned down during the night raid and the warehouses and their contents were reduced to dust in the morning.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
lvovmilitary warehouse complexrussin geranium uavs

