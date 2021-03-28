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Easter Hymns: Christ is Risen
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20 views • March 28, 2021
This video is a collection of some of my photographs and other spiritual images that convey the Easter message of faith, hope, and love. It features two well-known Easter Hymns: Christ the Lord Is Risen Today and Jesus Christ is Risen Today. It portrays the greatest love story ever told, as simply stated in John 3: 16: "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life."
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