Satanic - Real Match.com commercial

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2 Timothy Chapter 3



1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.



2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,



3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,



4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;



5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.



2 Peter Chapter 3



3 Knowing this first, that there shall come in the last days scoffers, walking after their own lusts,



4 And saying, Where is the promise of his coming? for since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of the creation.