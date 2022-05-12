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Estonia Cops - Extreme - Colors of DPR Flag Can Get You Detained - BMW Black-Blue-Red Scooter. 051122
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20 views • May 12, 2022
Estonian law enforcement officers have moved from the war with letters to the fight against colors.
The day before, they detained a man, seeing him as a provocateur.
Later it turned out that he provoked the crime fighters with his black-blue-red scooter.
The same colors as the DPR flag.
The young man tried to explain to the police that these were just BMW colors, but he was detained anyway.
A dangerous criminal on the same dangerous scooter.
The day before, they detained a man, seeing him as a provocateur.
Later it turned out that he provoked the crime fighters with his black-blue-red scooter.
The same colors as the DPR flag.
The young man tried to explain to the police that these were just BMW colors, but he was detained anyway.
A dangerous criminal on the same dangerous scooter.
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