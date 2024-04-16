Toxic Load of Radiation & Chemicals & Balancing Your pH to Reclaim Your Health - Dr. Robert Young

All sickness and dis-ease in the human body is merely an expression or symptom of the distressed internal balance. Dr. Robert Young is a Ph.D. research scientist who has been studying the cause and treatment of disease for over 40 years. He is also the author of several bestselling books, including The PH Miracle: Balance Your Diet, Reclaim Your Health. Robert advocates for a return to healthy, balanced living and choosing God-created natural solutions over man-made medications with potentially deadly side effects. “You must be the cure you want to see,” he says. He also explains the dangers of the COVID-19 jab, the truth about its hidden ingredients, and the terrifying effect these shots have on Americans.
TAKEAWAYS
Non-eliminated toxins get pushed out of the body and into the connective tissue, which causes toxicity
Extra weight is the result of your body trying to protect itself against poor dietary and lifestyle choices
The Terrain Theory postulates that if someone is sick, the environment must be changed or improved
COVID inoculations containing grahenated hydrogel are biosensors for contact tracing
