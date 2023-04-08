caller: It is legal and moral to KILL the elite NOW any way possible

Uploaded for pacsteam.org





Many things are about to change: Will we be evil by letting evil people kill off everyone, or will we be good humans and KILL the elite?





BEST SHOW EVER - THE ROYAL NAZI SATANIC ELITE WILL BE DEFEATED - I went to jail for 1 year for speaking this way, but it is the TRUTH: The elite MUST BE TAKEN OUT no matter how. It is our DUTY !!!





I think this debate is the most important issue of our lifetime, and I actually like and agree with Alex Jones on this one -But when you have been PERSONALLY under attack by these Satanic royal bastards, it is very hard to keep being peaceful when you KNOW who killed your family and is coming after you.





I see killing off the royal elite as self-defense because I KNOW how sick and evil they are but lets see how many lockdowns and genocides all the peaceful people like Alex Jones can stand to watch before they join the revolution and fight back.





America Utterly Sabotaged by Deep State as World Powers Flee Dollar, Manage Peace Deals Without US – THURSDAY FULL SHOW 04/06/23





https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=642f50822e11a16826e644a3





Website: http://pacsteam.org





PLEASE SHARE





---



