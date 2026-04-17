They Said 'Forever War'

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Reality Says President Trump Just Crushed Iran In 5 Weeks
* The legacy media, so-called anti-MAGA right and Dems never wanted the U.S.-Iran war to go in America’s favor.
* Many of the critiques of Operation Epic Fury were not historically empirical.
* But the evidence was there.
* We have never taken on a country of 93M people that had the most fearsome, terrible reputation of being dangerous and unpredictable, and running the Middle East with ring-of-fire proxies.
* They had terrified seven presidents — and yet in 5 weeks, we destroyed its ability to make war.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (17 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v78n3gi-victor-davis-hanson-they-said-forever-warreality-says-trump-just-crushed-ir.html