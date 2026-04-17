They Said 'Forever War'

Reality Says President Trump Just Crushed Iran In 5 Weeks

* The legacy media, so-called anti-MAGA right and Dems never wanted the U.S.-Iran war to go in America’s favor.

* Many of the critiques of Operation Epic Fury were not historically empirical.

* But the evidence was there.

* We have never taken on a country of 93M people that had the most fearsome, terrible reputation of being dangerous and unpredictable, and running the Middle East with ring-of-fire proxies.

* They had terrified seven presidents — and yet in 5 weeks, we destroyed its ability to make war.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (17 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v78n3gi-victor-davis-hanson-they-said-forever-warreality-says-trump-just-crushed-ir.html

https://youtu.be/5fgCBa9vlvI