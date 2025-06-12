RT News - June 12 2025 2PM GMT

June 12, 2025

rt.com





Breaking news – one survivor is reportedly found, after a passenger plane with 242 people aboard, including dozens of Britons and other nationals, crashes into a residential area in western India shortly after takeoff. RT obtains exclusive footage from the site of the tragedy, capturing distressing scenes of panic amid thick plumes of smoke, with bodies strewn on the ground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his thoughts are with the victims of the heart-breaking crash, as he instructs ministers and other authorities to assist all those affected.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515