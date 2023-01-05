On New Year's Eve, as Kievans came to say goodbye to their Church

Russia Ukraine Updates





January 4, 2023





Film from Chapel of Kiev-Pechersk on New Year's Eve, as Kievans came to express farewell to their Congregation.





◾That evening, the Congregation was especially full - toward the beginning of today, the clerics and the reliable were not generally permitted to enter, as the fascistic Kiev system proceeds with its crackdown on the Standard Church.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v23qlji-on-new-years-eve-as-kievans-came-to-say-goodbye-to-their-church..html



