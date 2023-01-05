Create New Account
On New Year's Eve, as Kievans came to say goodbye to their Church
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago
Russia Ukraine Updates


January 4, 2023


Film from Chapel of Kiev-Pechersk on New Year's Eve, as Kievans came to express farewell to their Congregation.


◾That evening, the Congregation was especially full - toward the beginning of today, the clerics and the reliable were not generally permitted to enter, as the fascistic Kiev system proceeds with its crackdown on the Standard Church.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v23qlji-on-new-years-eve-as-kievans-came-to-say-goodbye-to-their-church..html


Keywords
christianreligionukraineorthodoxfascistcrackdowncongregationfarewellgoodbyekievnew years evechapelkiev-pecherskstandard church

