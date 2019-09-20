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Top 7 Diabetic Dessert Recipes Ideas
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153 views • September 20, 2019
1. Chocolate-Hazelnut Whoopie Pies
You won't believe that each whoopie pie has just 10 grams of carb. Enjoy this easy low-carb dessert the next time you offer to bring treats - each recipe yields 25 whoopie pies.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 1/4 cups refrigerated or frozen egg product, thawed, or 5 eggs
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 2 1/4 cups hazelnuts, toasted
- 1/2 cup light tub-style cream cheese, softened
- 4 teaspoons fat-free, sugar-free instant chocolate pudding mix
- 1/2 cup fat-free milk
2. Peanut Cluster Butterscotch Bites
There is so much to love about these low-carb dessert bites. The short ingredients list makes them easy to whip up, the sweet and salty flavors are a delicious combination, and each bite has just 8 grams of carb.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 cups semisweet chocolate pieces
- 1/2 cup butterscotch-flavored pieces
- 1/3 cup fat-free half-and-half
- 1 cup unsalted peanuts
- 45 baked miniature frozen phyllo shells
- 1/4 cup unsalted peanuts, finely chopped
- Flaked sea salt (optional)
3. Blueberry-Lemon Ice Cream Cake
This diabetes-friendly ice cream cake takes just a few easy steps. The secret to this decadent cake: sugar-free cake mix and no-sugar-added ice cream.
Ingredients:
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 16 - ounce box sugar-free yellow cake mix
- 1 cup water
- 3 eggs
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 1/2 10 - ounce jar lemon curd
- 4 cups no-sugar-added vanilla ice cream, slightly softened
- 1 cup assorted fresh berries
4. Vanilla Trifle with Champagne-Soaked Fruit
If you love desserts that impress without the stress, don't miss this gorgeous diabetic trifle recipe that you can make the day before. Enjoy a 3/4-cup serving, which boasts just 22 grams of carb.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup chilled champagne or sparkling white grape juice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 4 cups sliced assorted fruit (such as any berries, grapes, oranges, pineapple, kiwifruit, etc.)
- 4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchatel)
- 1/2 cup light ricotta cheese
- 1 cup vanilla-flavor fat-free Greek yogurt
- 1/2 Recipe Vanilla Cake, cut into cubes
5. Frozen Chocolate Pretzel Sandwiches
Make homemade frozen ice cream treats in just a few simple steps. You'll love the assortment of flavors in every bite: a sweet and salty combination with a burst of strawberry. Plus these chocolaty treats have just 26 grams of carb and 156 calories per serving.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup salted pretzels, coarsely chopped
- 4 sugar free toffee candies, crushed
- 3 ounces semisweet chocolate pieces or white chocolate pieces
- 1/2 teaspoon vegetable oil
- 1 cup light strawberry ice cream or frozen yogurt, slightly softened
- 16 2 - inch square chocolate graham crackers
6. Salted Caramel Pretzel-Oat Bars
Sweet and salty flavors come together in a bar that features dried apricots, tiny marshmallows, pretzels, and rolled oats. The creamy caramel topping brings a hint of sweet stickiness to these diabetic dessert bars that also make a healthy snack to curb cravings.
Ingredients:
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 10 - ounce package tiny marshmallows
- 4 1/2 cups mini pretzel twists, such as Snyders of Hanover brand, coarsely broken
- 1 cup salted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
- 3/4 cup snipped dried apricots
- 1/2 cup quick-cooking rolled oats
- 2 tablespoons sugar-free caramel-flavor ice cream topping
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
7. Tropical Coconut Custard
These pretty custards are a creamy and delicious diabetic dessert that brings together the best of the tropics – coconut, ginger, and a hint of vanilla topped with a slice of star fruit.
Ingredients
- 6 egg yolks
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/4 cups canned unsweetened light coconut milk
- 3/4 cup refrigerated unsweetened coconut milk
- 1/2 small starfruit, cut into 6 thin slices (about 1 1/2 oz.)
You won't believe that each whoopie pie has just 10 grams of carb. Enjoy this easy low-carb dessert the next time you offer to bring treats - each recipe yields 25 whoopie pies.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 1/4 cups refrigerated or frozen egg product, thawed, or 5 eggs
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 2 1/4 cups hazelnuts, toasted
- 1/2 cup light tub-style cream cheese, softened
- 4 teaspoons fat-free, sugar-free instant chocolate pudding mix
- 1/2 cup fat-free milk
2. Peanut Cluster Butterscotch Bites
There is so much to love about these low-carb dessert bites. The short ingredients list makes them easy to whip up, the sweet and salty flavors are a delicious combination, and each bite has just 8 grams of carb.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 cups semisweet chocolate pieces
- 1/2 cup butterscotch-flavored pieces
- 1/3 cup fat-free half-and-half
- 1 cup unsalted peanuts
- 45 baked miniature frozen phyllo shells
- 1/4 cup unsalted peanuts, finely chopped
- Flaked sea salt (optional)
3. Blueberry-Lemon Ice Cream Cake
This diabetes-friendly ice cream cake takes just a few easy steps. The secret to this decadent cake: sugar-free cake mix and no-sugar-added ice cream.
Ingredients:
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 16 - ounce box sugar-free yellow cake mix
- 1 cup water
- 3 eggs
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 1/2 10 - ounce jar lemon curd
- 4 cups no-sugar-added vanilla ice cream, slightly softened
- 1 cup assorted fresh berries
4. Vanilla Trifle with Champagne-Soaked Fruit
If you love desserts that impress without the stress, don't miss this gorgeous diabetic trifle recipe that you can make the day before. Enjoy a 3/4-cup serving, which boasts just 22 grams of carb.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup chilled champagne or sparkling white grape juice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 4 cups sliced assorted fruit (such as any berries, grapes, oranges, pineapple, kiwifruit, etc.)
- 4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchatel)
- 1/2 cup light ricotta cheese
- 1 cup vanilla-flavor fat-free Greek yogurt
- 1/2 Recipe Vanilla Cake, cut into cubes
5. Frozen Chocolate Pretzel Sandwiches
Make homemade frozen ice cream treats in just a few simple steps. You'll love the assortment of flavors in every bite: a sweet and salty combination with a burst of strawberry. Plus these chocolaty treats have just 26 grams of carb and 156 calories per serving.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup salted pretzels, coarsely chopped
- 4 sugar free toffee candies, crushed
- 3 ounces semisweet chocolate pieces or white chocolate pieces
- 1/2 teaspoon vegetable oil
- 1 cup light strawberry ice cream or frozen yogurt, slightly softened
- 16 2 - inch square chocolate graham crackers
6. Salted Caramel Pretzel-Oat Bars
Sweet and salty flavors come together in a bar that features dried apricots, tiny marshmallows, pretzels, and rolled oats. The creamy caramel topping brings a hint of sweet stickiness to these diabetic dessert bars that also make a healthy snack to curb cravings.
Ingredients:
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 10 - ounce package tiny marshmallows
- 4 1/2 cups mini pretzel twists, such as Snyders of Hanover brand, coarsely broken
- 1 cup salted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
- 3/4 cup snipped dried apricots
- 1/2 cup quick-cooking rolled oats
- 2 tablespoons sugar-free caramel-flavor ice cream topping
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
7. Tropical Coconut Custard
These pretty custards are a creamy and delicious diabetic dessert that brings together the best of the tropics – coconut, ginger, and a hint of vanilla topped with a slice of star fruit.
Ingredients
- 6 egg yolks
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/4 cups canned unsweetened light coconut milk
- 3/4 cup refrigerated unsweetened coconut milk
- 1/2 small starfruit, cut into 6 thin slices (about 1 1/2 oz.)
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