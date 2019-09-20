Top 7 Diabetic Dessert Recipes Ideas

1. Chocolate-Hazelnut Whoopie Pies

You won't believe that each whoopie pie has just 10 grams of carb. Enjoy this easy low-carb dessert the next time you offer to bring treats - each recipe yields 25 whoopie pies.



Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

- 1 tablespoon baking powder

- 1 1/4 cups refrigerated or frozen egg product, thawed, or 5 eggs

- 2/3 cup sugar

- 2 1/4 cups hazelnuts, toasted

- 1/2 cup light tub-style cream cheese, softened

- 4 teaspoons fat-free, sugar-free instant chocolate pudding mix

- 1/2 cup fat-free milk



2. Peanut Cluster Butterscotch Bites

There is so much to love about these low-carb dessert bites. The short ingredients list makes them easy to whip up, the sweet and salty flavors are a delicious combination, and each bite has just 8 grams of carb.



Ingredients:

- 1 1/4 cups semisweet chocolate pieces

- 1/2 cup butterscotch-flavored pieces

- 1/3 cup fat-free half-and-half

- 1 cup unsalted peanuts

- 45 baked miniature frozen phyllo shells

- 1/4 cup unsalted peanuts, finely chopped

- Flaked sea salt (optional)



3. Blueberry-Lemon Ice Cream Cake

This diabetes-friendly ice cream cake takes just a few easy steps. The secret to this decadent cake: sugar-free cake mix and no-sugar-added ice cream.



Ingredients:

- Nonstick cooking spray

- 1 16 - ounce box sugar-free yellow cake mix

- 1 cup water

- 3 eggs

- 1/4 cup canola oil

- 1 tablespoon lemon zest

- 1/2 10 - ounce jar lemon curd

- 4 cups no-sugar-added vanilla ice cream, slightly softened

- 1 cup assorted fresh berries



4. Vanilla Trifle with Champagne-Soaked Fruit

If you love desserts that impress without the stress, don't miss this gorgeous diabetic trifle recipe that you can make the day before. Enjoy a 3/4-cup serving, which boasts just 22 grams of carb.



Ingredients:

- 1 cup chilled champagne or sparkling white grape juice

- 2 tablespoons honey

- 4 cups sliced assorted fruit (such as any berries, grapes, oranges, pineapple, kiwifruit, etc.)

- 4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchatel)

- 1/2 cup light ricotta cheese

- 1 cup vanilla-flavor fat-free Greek yogurt

- 1/2 Recipe Vanilla Cake, cut into cubes



5. Frozen Chocolate Pretzel Sandwiches

Make homemade frozen ice cream treats in just a few simple steps. You'll love the assortment of flavors in every bite: a sweet and salty combination with a burst of strawberry. Plus these chocolaty treats have just 26 grams of carb and 156 calories per serving.



Ingredients:

- 1/4 cup salted pretzels, coarsely chopped

- 4 sugar free toffee candies, crushed

- 3 ounces semisweet chocolate pieces or white chocolate pieces

- 1/2 teaspoon vegetable oil

- 1 cup light strawberry ice cream or frozen yogurt, slightly softened

- 16 2 - inch square chocolate graham crackers



6. Salted Caramel Pretzel-Oat Bars

Sweet and salty flavors come together in a bar that features dried apricots, tiny marshmallows, pretzels, and rolled oats. The creamy caramel topping brings a hint of sweet stickiness to these diabetic dessert bars that also make a healthy snack to curb cravings.



Ingredients:

- Nonstick cooking spray

- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

- 1 10 - ounce package tiny marshmallows

- 4 1/2 cups mini pretzel twists, such as Snyders of Hanover brand, coarsely broken

- 1 cup salted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

- 3/4 cup snipped dried apricots

- 1/2 cup quick-cooking rolled oats

- 2 tablespoons sugar-free caramel-flavor ice cream topping

- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt



7. Tropical Coconut Custard

These pretty custards are a creamy and delicious diabetic dessert that brings together the best of the tropics – coconut, ginger, and a hint of vanilla topped with a slice of star fruit.



Ingredients

- 6 egg yolks

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 1 teaspoon vanilla

- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

- 1/8 teaspoon salt

- 1 1/4 cups canned unsweetened light coconut milk

- 3/4 cup refrigerated unsweetened coconut milk

- 1/2 small starfruit, cut into 6 thin slices (about 1 1/2 oz.)