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Amazing Polly: Yes! African Leaders Stand Up! Tanzania and Madagascar
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261 views • May 20, 2020
I love this woman. She is so often really on point with her videos and this is certainly one of these times. All over the world there are real scientists who are discovering the holes in the arguments around Covid--19.
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