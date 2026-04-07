The Iranian Police released footage showing them engaging American helicopters with medium weapons during the pilot rescue mission

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🇮🇷/🇺🇸 WATCH: The Iranian Police has released footage showing them engaging American helicopters with medium weapons during the pilot rescue mission
The video also shows security forces searching the wreckage of the two C-130 Hercules, finding ID cards of American pilots and their temporary resident permits from Israel.
— The ID card of ‘Major Amanda M. Ryder’ of the U.S. Air Force
It can be seen that she got a B2 stay permit from Israel, which is interesting because it only allows tourism or business.
Source @Middle East Spectator
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