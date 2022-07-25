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Hollywood Decode Take #17 with Vicki O'Brien
Beauty for Ashes Show
Beauty for Ashes Show
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57 views • July 25, 2022

“Blood must have blood” – the line made famous in the show The 100 has a much deeper meaning than most realize. Join us for Take #17, in our Hollywood Decode series with Vicki O’Brien as we take another deep dive into the shot The 100 and what they are showing us! From depopulation to mind control, the deep state has been using Hollywood as their mouthpiece.  We dive into the CW show, The 100 as we point out how the enemy uses plots and storylines to desensitize the population, devalue human life, create a visual for segregation among different people groups, and slowly subvert a generation based on the enemies plans, to kill, steal, and destroy.

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Alchemy Definition: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/alchemy

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