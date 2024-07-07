This is the new re-edited colour version of my first short film which I made as a student. It's a crime thriller about some thieves who hide out at an abandoned old house after a robbery. The actors were my house mates and had never acted before and my film making was self taught. It was shot on hand held video camera and was originally edited in black & white. It's 4 minutes longer than the original with some new or extended scenes.





For more info on The Game see my blog:

https://thephantomknocks.com/2024/06/30/the-game-2024/