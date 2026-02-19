BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Russian aviation delivered a precise strike on the enemy's position in the Kharkiv region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1350 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 23 hours ago

💥Russian aviation delivered a precise strike on the enemy's position in the Kharkiv region

#Бесстрашные

During aerial reconnaissance in the village of Veterinarnoe, a temporary dislocation point of the 22nd Motor Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was uncovered. Several high-explosive aerial bombs were promptly launched at the target, hitting the building with pinpoint accuracy.

📹North Wind

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 19, 2026

▪️ 192 enemy UAVs were shot down yesterday from 8.00 to 20.00

During the night, the air defense system was working over the Smolensk and Leningrad regions. From the Pskov region, footage of a fire at a oil depot after a UAV attack is circulating. As a result of another massive attack by jet-type UAVs, two civilians were injured in a village in the Bryansk region. Belgorod was subjected to another missile strike from the HIMARS MLRS system, and an energy infrastructure facility was again hit, with power outages reported.

▪️ In the Kharkov region, the Lozova settlement in the Kharkov region was de-energized.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, in the Solova settlement - a strike on a car, a civilian was injured. In Voronok settlement, the AFU hit a civilian car with supplies for villagers, two civilians were injured. In the Rudach settlement of the Suzemsky district - an FPV strike on a car of GAZPROM Gazdistribution Bryansk, two gas service employees were injured. In Aleynikovo, the AFU killed a woman with a drone.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Northern Group of Forces is intensifying efforts in the Pokrovka and Kharkovka areas. The enemy is still focusing on defensive actions. On the Sumy, Krasnopolsky, and Glukhovsky fronts, intense battles are ongoing with the support of artillery, MLRS systems, air forces, and "Hurricanes".

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in addition to missile strikes on energy infrastructure, there are constant drone attacks on civilians. In the Verkhopenniy village, a UAV attacked a private house, two civilians were injured. In the Meshkovoye village, an FPV drone hit a car, two people were injured.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the Northern Group of Forces is targeting UAV operators and other enemy positions (https://t.me/warriorofnorth/15523) in order to minimize attacks on the Belgorod region. On the offensive sectors (near Staritsa, Siminovka, in Volchansk Huts), intense battles are ongoing with the support of artillery and MLRS systems, air forces, and "Hurricanes".

▪️ No new situation reports from Kupyansk have been received, our units continue to hold positions on previous lines, the enemy, apparently, is exhausted in constant counterattacks under the strikes of our UAVs, and the battles are increasingly positional in nature.

▪️ On the Slavyansk front, battles are ongoing in the area of Minokovka and the Minokovsky forest, the enemy is organizing counterattacks.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsk front, the enemy notes the successes of the Russian Armed Forces in the southwest of the city: they report that our forces have secured a position in the area of the ring intersection and on the near approaches to Bereztoch.

▪️ North-west of Gulyaypole in the Zaporozhye region, the Eastern Group of Forces has secured an important defensive area, liberating Krynichnoe, leveling the front west of the railway. Assault actions are ongoing in the directions of Verkhnyaya Tersa, Rizdvenka, and Vozdvizhenka. The enemy has launched two counterattacks, now on foot, although they previously did not spare armored vehicles.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, intense bloody battles are ongoing in the area of the settlements of Stepnogorsk and Primorskoe. The situation can be described as a "layered cake" with mutual infiltration of small groups of enemy and our infantry in the gray zone.

▪️ From the Kherson region, reports have come of the deaths of two civilians in the settlements of Podlesnoe and Aleshki from UAF strikes. About 30 settlements have been subjected to enemy shelling and raids. Our drones are working on the red zone of Kherson, which the enemy has turned into a continuous network of positions.

The report was compiled by: 

⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bannon-Epstein texts reveal alleged plot to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Bannon-Epstein texts reveal alleged plot to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Ramon Tomey
DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin announces departure from agency amid mounting public backlash

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin announces departure from agency amid mounting public backlash

Ramon Tomey
A new political dynasty taking shape?

A new political dynasty taking shape?

Willow Tohi
Zelensky slams peace talks: &#8220;We don&#8217;t have time for this&#8221;

Zelensky slams peace talks: “We don’t have time for this”

Laura Harris
Trump Becomes the Glyphosate President: Declares Deadly Weed Killer a National Defense Resource

Trump Becomes the Glyphosate President: Declares Deadly Weed Killer a National Defense Resource

Mike Adams
Texas Farmland vs. Thirst of AI Data Centers: Water Wars Heating Up in the Lone Star State

Texas Farmland vs. Thirst of AI Data Centers: Water Wars Heating Up in the Lone Star State

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy