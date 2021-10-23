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Compilation of MSM lying about slow kill vaccine effectiveness (important!, SHOCKING!, please SPREAD!)
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136 views • October 23, 2021
The Global Resistance main page MOST IMPORTANT INFO!
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance
15 studies now show natural herd immunity is better than "v@ccine" acquired immunity ! 🔥 The Blaze
More deaths where reported to CDC's VAERS in 2021 than in 30 years in total 📈 openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance
15 studies now show natural herd immunity is better than "v@ccine" acquired immunity ! 🔥 The Blaze
More deaths where reported to CDC's VAERS in 2021 than in 30 years in total 📈 openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
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