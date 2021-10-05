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BREAKING BOMBSHELL: WHO/CDC DOCS PROVE COVID VAXX CREATED DEADLY DELTA VARIANT
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192 views • October 05, 2021
Source: BANNED VIDEO
Evidence shows that this virus is
engineered with Gain of Function (GoF)
including mechanisms creating an
Inflammo Thrombotic Response (ITR) with
mRNA Reverse Transcription (RT)
into cell DNA with Prion-like structures
present in the virus spike protein.
https://www.flemingmethod.com/
Evidence shows that this virus is
engineered with Gain of Function (GoF)
including mechanisms creating an
Inflammo Thrombotic Response (ITR) with
mRNA Reverse Transcription (RT)
into cell DNA with Prion-like structures
present in the virus spike protein.
https://www.flemingmethod.com/
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