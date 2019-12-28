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Greta Thunberg's planet-saving mission is 'nonsensical climate zeitgeist' (MIRRORED)
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176 views • December 28, 2019
Greta Thunberg's planet-saving mission is 'nonsensical climate zeitgeist' (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube Sky News Australia channel at:-
https://youtu.be/-JijIbXl1qI
Sky News host Chris Kenny says parents are “working against the interests” of their children’s education by encouraging them to strike over climate change like teen activist Greta Thunberg.
Mirrored from YouTube Sky News Australia channel at:-
https://youtu.be/-JijIbXl1qI
Sky News host Chris Kenny says parents are “working against the interests” of their children’s education by encouraging them to strike over climate change like teen activist Greta Thunberg.
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