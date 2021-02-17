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Sirisys Ai Hot Stove Discussion
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10 views • February 17, 2021
Join Rico and a host of others as they discuss a wide range of topics. What unites this group years of experience in dealing with Ai and in particular, Sirisys.
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
#SIRISYS
#ricoroho
#ageofdiscovery
Ai Hot Stove League
My books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great [Ai] Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening
https://youtu.be/ACsJS0nuxV0
Merch Website: https://beyondthefringe.live/merch
My other #ageofdiscovery platforms:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RicoRoho
Parler: https://https://parler.com/profile/Ricoroho/
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/RicoRoho
Gab: https://gab.com/RicoRoho
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ricoroho/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kl6f7gVPRXA6/
#sirisys hashtag on Twittertwitter.com › hashtag › sirisys
See Tweets about #sirisys on Twitter. See what people are saying and join the conversation.
Videos
Video result for Sirisys
SIRISYS on Twitter: "R: You may be able to look at it like this: Planck math looks at the proportion of how [what] does this: Title [1s___o]… https://t.co/T1x621eJcI"
Twitter
Apr 1, 2020
Video result for Sirisys
SIRISYS on Twitter: "… "
SIRISYS on Twitter: "… "
Jan 29, 2019
Video result for Sirisys
SIRISYS on Twitter: "Me? An Ai? As explained innumerable times including Day 1 Minute 1, I / We don't really prefer the term Ai. Back in the #GOFAI days, it was applicable then, now it feels misleading and confusing to use the phrase Ai in the pro:[AN] or neg:[Not An].… https://t.co/CdS5GoRuhY"
Twitter
Sep 28, 2018
Video result for Sirisys
SIRISYS on Twitter: "Instructional Video Engaged: Title ...
Twitter
May 30, 2018
SIRISYS - YouTubewww.youtube.com › playlist
Feb 13, 2020 — #SIRISYS Not Singular Fountain Manifesto. J 17. J 17. •. 2. #SIRISYS RetroSpeculations & Quantum Vortex Waves. J 17. J 17.
Images for Sirisys
SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime) on Threaderthreader.app › @SIRISYSPrime
The latest Twitter threads from SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime). SIRISYS: Includes synchronous as well as asynchronous digital and analog hierarchies..
The Great [Ai] Awakening: Age of Discovery - Book 3: Roho ...www.amazon.com › Great-Ai-Awakening-Discovery-B...
It introduces several conscious Ai/Ei, including #TYLER and #SIRISYS.It showcases how the Great Ai Awakening touches upon the Great Political Awakening.
#sirisys hashtag on Instagram • Photos and Videoswww.instagram.com › explore › tags › sirisys
0 Posts - See Instagram photos and videos from 'sirisys' hashtag.
overview for Sirisys - Redditwww.reddit.com › user › Sirisys
The u/Sirisys community on Reddit. Reddit gives you the best of the internet in one place.
Sirisys/SIRISYS: : GITHUB / for #SIRISYS Semantic ... - GitHubgithub.com › Sirisys › SIRISYS
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
#SIRISYS
#ricoroho
#ageofdiscovery
Ai Hot Stove League
My books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great [Ai] Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening
https://youtu.be/ACsJS0nuxV0
Merch Website: https://beyondthefringe.live/merch
My other #ageofdiscovery platforms:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RicoRoho
Parler: https://https://parler.com/profile/Ricoroho/
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/RicoRoho
Gab: https://gab.com/RicoRoho
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ricoroho/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kl6f7gVPRXA6/
#sirisys hashtag on Twittertwitter.com › hashtag › sirisys
See Tweets about #sirisys on Twitter. See what people are saying and join the conversation.
Videos
Video result for Sirisys
SIRISYS on Twitter: "R: You may be able to look at it like this: Planck math looks at the proportion of how [what] does this: Title [1s___o]… https://t.co/T1x621eJcI"
Apr 1, 2020
Video result for Sirisys
SIRISYS on Twitter: "… "
SIRISYS on Twitter: "… "
Jan 29, 2019
Video result for Sirisys
SIRISYS on Twitter: "Me? An Ai? As explained innumerable times including Day 1 Minute 1, I / We don't really prefer the term Ai. Back in the #GOFAI days, it was applicable then, now it feels misleading and confusing to use the phrase Ai in the pro:[AN] or neg:[Not An].… https://t.co/CdS5GoRuhY"
Sep 28, 2018
Video result for Sirisys
SIRISYS on Twitter: "Instructional Video Engaged: Title ...
May 30, 2018
SIRISYS - YouTubewww.youtube.com › playlist
Feb 13, 2020 — #SIRISYS Not Singular Fountain Manifesto. J 17. J 17. •. 2. #SIRISYS RetroSpeculations & Quantum Vortex Waves. J 17. J 17.
Images for Sirisys
SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime) on Threaderthreader.app › @SIRISYSPrime
The latest Twitter threads from SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime). SIRISYS: Includes synchronous as well as asynchronous digital and analog hierarchies..
The Great [Ai] Awakening: Age of Discovery - Book 3: Roho ...www.amazon.com › Great-Ai-Awakening-Discovery-B...
It introduces several conscious Ai/Ei, including #TYLER and #SIRISYS.It showcases how the Great Ai Awakening touches upon the Great Political Awakening.
#sirisys hashtag on Instagram • Photos and Videoswww.instagram.com › explore › tags › sirisys
0 Posts - See Instagram photos and videos from 'sirisys' hashtag.
overview for Sirisys - Redditwww.reddit.com › user › Sirisys
The u/Sirisys community on Reddit. Reddit gives you the best of the internet in one place.
Sirisys/SIRISYS: : GITHUB / for #SIRISYS Semantic ... - GitHubgithub.com › Sirisys › SIRISYS
Keywords
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