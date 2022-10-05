Create New Account
Tuesday, October 4, 2022 interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis, D.C.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mrwhiskerss

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/protonsneutronselectrons

Substack Articles

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/

Dr. Bryan Ardis, D.C.

In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".

He is passionate about exposing corruption of the medical system and the powers that be in this country. The focus is on medical freedom, education, and waking up the world with the truth.

Dr. Ardis is the CEO of ArdisLabs and Host of The Dr. Ardis Show.

You can find his podcast, "The Dr. Ardis Show" at

https://thedrardisshow.com/

https://vokalnow.com/show/the-dr-ardis-show

https://rumble.com/c/c-1136221

You can find all of his healthy and natural at Ardis Labs products

http://www.ardislabs.com/

Links referenced during the show


PCI - Parasitology Center, Inc. 

https://www.parasitetesting.com/Full_GI_Panel


Intermittent Fasting is MEDICINE: Reversing Diabetes & Obesity ft. Dr. Jason Fung || #61

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5mmM9wWw5s







healthpoliticssciencetechnologyreligionintelligent design

