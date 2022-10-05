Tuesday, October 4, 2022 interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis, D.C.

Live With Your Brain Turned On

Dr. Bryan Ardis, D.C.

In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".

He is passionate about exposing corruption of the medical system and the powers that be in this country. The focus is on medical freedom, education, and waking up the world with the truth.

Dr. Ardis is the CEO of ArdisLabs and Host of The Dr. Ardis Show.

