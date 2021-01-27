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HR1: The "For The People Act" Is Actually The "Government Against The People Act"
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110 views • January 27, 2021
The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me for this episode of The Sons of Liberty to expose the agenda embedded in HR1 before the Congress titled "The For The People Act of 2021." However, what we discover is that this is a bill that is not only unconstitutional, but seeks to pit the government against the people and entrench sitting politicians permanently in the seat of government, along with many other acts of tyranny in the bill.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/hr1-the-for-the-people-act-is-actually-the-government-against-the-people-act/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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