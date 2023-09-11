Create New Account
Ukraine was thrown into disarray by Western Military District's shelling in Kupyansk
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

Several groups of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were again thrown into chaos due to a shelling mission by the Western Military District in the Kupyansk direction. Mortar fire by the Russian 1st Tank Army repelled the Ukrainian group after being spotted by drone operators. The Western Military District effectively targeted combat vehicles and neutralized groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their hideouts.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
kupyanskwestern military districtrussian 1st tank army

