Mystery Babylon – Land of Many Waters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Finally! A detailed study on the entity called Mystery Babylon. Is it a religious structure – A global digital control grid – Or just a spiritual concept? Actually, it is a distinct NATION! And the chances are – you are living in it yourself – right now! We look at 27 Biblical verses to conclusively prove the true identity of Mystery Babylon with a focus on what seems to be the main theme – a land with MANY WATERS!
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
02:00 USA The Land of Many Waters
05:37 China’s Rivers
08:28 Russia’s Rivers
10:16 Brazil’s Rivers
13:08 Vietnam’s Rivers
14:32 America’s Rivers
16:54 River Summary
16:31 Isaiah’s prophecy
18:55 Whirring Wings
22:00 Beyond Ethiopia
23:13 Ambassadors by Sea
24:24 Hollow Vessels
25:15 Drawn, Lifted-Out and Polished
29:12 John Winthrop’s City on a Hill
30:59 Terrible from their beginning
33:50 You See and Hear America!
40:25 Woe to the land
42:21 Abraham Accords
43:10 God’s land!
44:12 Trump’s Tweet
44:41 Cut in pieces!
46:00 America Divided!
46:48 The Art of the Deal!
47:37 A Present for YEHOVAH!
49:07 The Daughter of Babylon
51:57 Ronald Reagan’s Vision
53:40 John Winthrop’s City on a Hill
54:49 Temple Mount Storm
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/SignsFromHeaven
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/SignsFromHeaven
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/signsfromheaven/
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/revelation
Odysee https://odysee.com/@SignsFromHeaven:4
website: https://signsfromheaven.org/
00:00Introduction
02:00USA The Land of Many Waters
05:37China’s Rivers
08:28Russia’s Rivers
10:16Brazil’s Rivers
13:08Vietnam’s Rivers
14:32America’s Rivers
16:54River Summary
16:31Isaiah’s prophecy
18:55Whirring Wings
22:00Beyond Ethiopia
23:13Ambassadors by Sea
24:24Hollow Vessels
25:15Drawn, Lifted-Out and Polished
29:12John Winthrop’s City on a Hill
30:59Terrible from their beginning
33:50You See and Hear America!
40:25Woe to the land
42:21Abraham Accords
43:10God’s land!
44:12Trump’s Tweet
44:41Cut in pieces!
46:00America Divided!
46:48The Art of the Deal!
47:37A Present for YEHOVAH!
49:07The Daughter of Babylon
51:57Ronald Reagan’s Vision
53:40John Winthrop’s City on a Hill
54:49Temple Mount Storm