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Mystery Babylon – Land of Many Waters
Signs From Heaven
Signs From Heaven
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Finally! A detailed study on the entity called Mystery Babylon. Is it a religious structure – A global digital control grid – Or just a spiritual concept? Actually, it is a distinct NATION! And the chances are – you are living in it yourself – right now! We look at 27 Biblical verses to conclusively prove the true identity of Mystery Babylon with a focus on what seems to be the main theme – a land with MANY WATERS!



Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction

02:00 USA The Land of Many Waters

05:37 China’s Rivers

08:28 Russia’s Rivers

10:16 Brazil’s Rivers

13:08 Vietnam’s Rivers

14:32 America’s Rivers

16:54 River Summary

16:31 Isaiah’s prophecy

18:55 Whirring Wings

22:00 Beyond Ethiopia

23:13 Ambassadors by Sea

24:24 Hollow Vessels

25:15 Drawn, Lifted-Out and Polished

29:12 John Winthrop’s City on a Hill

30:59 Terrible from their beginning

33:50 You See and Hear America!

40:25 Woe to the land

42:21 Abraham Accords

43:10 God’s land!

44:12 Trump’s Tweet

44:41 Cut in pieces!

46:00 America Divided!

46:48 The Art of the Deal!

47:37 A Present for YEHOVAH!

49:07 The Daughter of Babylon

51:57 Ronald Reagan’s Vision

53:40 John Winthrop’s City on a Hill

54:49 Temple Mount Storm



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website: https://signsfromheaven.org/




Keywords
bibleprophecyai
Chapters

00:00Introduction

02:00USA The Land of Many Waters

05:37China’s Rivers

08:28Russia’s Rivers

10:16Brazil’s Rivers

13:08Vietnam’s Rivers

14:32America’s Rivers

16:54River Summary

16:31Isaiah’s prophecy

18:55Whirring Wings

22:00Beyond Ethiopia

23:13Ambassadors by Sea

24:24Hollow Vessels

25:15Drawn, Lifted-Out and Polished

29:12John Winthrop’s City on a Hill

30:59Terrible from their beginning

33:50You See and Hear America!

40:25Woe to the land

42:21Abraham Accords

43:10God’s land!

44:12Trump’s Tweet

44:41Cut in pieces!

46:00America Divided!

46:48The Art of the Deal!

47:37A Present for YEHOVAH!

49:07The Daughter of Babylon

51:57Ronald Reagan’s Vision

53:40John Winthrop’s City on a Hill

54:49Temple Mount Storm

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