RFK Jr: There is Atrazine throughout our water supply; it feminizes males.
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
Robert F Kennedy Jr: “There is Atrazine throughout our water supply & if you in a lab put Atrazine in a tank full of frogs it will feminize every frog in there”


Alex Jones (back in the day): “I don’t like them putting chemicals in the water that turn the freakin frogs gay”


RFK Jr: “and 10% of the male frogs will turn into fully viable females able to produce viable eggs. If it’s doing that to frogs, there’s a lot of other evidence that it’s doing that to human beings as well”


They are poisoning us



https://twitter.com/WallStreetApes/status/1670876855916969984?s=20


Keywords
poisonrfk jratrazine in water supplyit feminizes males

