City Day through the eyes of a visitor (St. Petersburg)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fwf-azdLe6I

Slide show. St. Petersburg 2009. Holiday, event - Day of the city of St. Petersburg. Archive video

And in St. Petersburg, for fans of heavy music and boat rides, there is a grand entertainment - a Metal-Ship https://vk.com/metalship

METAL-SHIP is a unique event for Russia, held in St. Petersburg since 2010... The main essence of it is that metalheads can take a break from stuffy clubs and enjoy hanging out with like-minded people in the open air, which is necessary for everyone in summer ... https://vk.com/metalship





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC



CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





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