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City Day through the eyes of a visitor (St. Petersburg)
shipshard
shipshard
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37 views • July 05, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fwf-azdLe6I 

Slide show. St. Petersburg 2009. Holiday, event - Day of the city of St. Petersburg. Archive video

And in St. Petersburg, for fans of heavy music and boat rides, there is a grand entertainment - a Metal-Ship https://vk.com/metalship 

METAL-SHIP is a unique event for Russia, held in St. Petersburg since 2010... The main essence of it is that metalheads can take a break from stuffy clubs and enjoy hanging out with like-minded people in the open air, which is necessary for everyone in summer ... https://vk.com/metalship 


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/ 

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 

All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 

Keywords
russiaeventsfuntourfestivalcitiesholidaytripphotosshowstourismtravelsslide showst petersburgslidesattractionsnevacity daycity holidaycity on the nevacity festivalfestive showin the city
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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