Naudet Brothers, James Hanlon & Charlie Rose 2002 Interview Cut
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
15 followers
0
18 views • 6 months ago

Link to full interview here:

https://charlierose.com/videos/18268


"We talked quite a lot with the firefighters... who said 'You have to show this... ASAP because it is important that people dont forget and people see what our fallen brothers did that day and all that people that died that you, you have to show the world what has happened for this to never happen again..." - Jules


This should have been posted right after i put up their documentary but then again i hadn't watched the full version yet. I will also search for an interview that also has Chief Joseph Pfeifer in it...


Here's one 10 years later from the same source with a focus on health complications of those who worked at Ground Zero:

https://charlierose.com/videos/26056

(FFWD to 38:46)
Keywords
911charlie rosenaudet brothersjames hanlon
