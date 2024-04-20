Scripture tells us to love your neighbor. Who, though, is your neighbor? Your neighbor is anyone who is not you. It also tells to do unto others as you would have them do unto you. That should be child's play—so be a child, and treat others the way you want to be treated. You want to be treated like a beloved king? Treat THEM that way—first.
#Love, #Neighbor, #DoToOthersAsYourself
