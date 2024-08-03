BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hitler's Peace Plan Part 3
The Truth Will Set You Free
The Truth Will Set You Free
9 months ago

The Treaty of Versailles also balkanized Germany by giving its land to France, Poland, Denmark and the newly formed Czechoslovakia. It was divided up into allotments satisfying the political intrigues of the architects of the Treaty. And it was the Jews who were key advisors of the Versailles Treaty which carved Germany into pieces. Rabbi Stephen Wise advised President Woodrow Wilson about the impending treaty before Wilson left America for the Versailles peace conference. The Jew warmonger and top war profiteer, Bernard Baruch, advised Wilson at the conference. British Prime Minister Lloyd George was advised by the Jew Phil Sassoon. French leader Georges Clemenceau was advised by his Jewish Interior Minister Georges Mandel aka Louis Rothschild. Representing the American banking interests was Paul Warburg, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve. His brother, Max Warburg, the head of the German banking firm of Warburg and Company, was there as a representative of Germany.

christiansjewevangelicalziobismisraerl
