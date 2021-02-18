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FROM THE LORD FOR THE REMNANT
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61 views • February 18, 2021
Please watch, share, share, share, share... Thank you, my amazing brothers and sisters in Christ! We love you all!!!!!
vickyandchuck.com
[email protected]
vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
For donations:
paypal.me/DesignByVicky
regular mail:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
For women only: Meet Him at The Well on Facebook (private group)
vickyandchuck.com
[email protected]
vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
For donations:
paypal.me/DesignByVicky
regular mail:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
For women only: Meet Him at The Well on Facebook (private group)
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