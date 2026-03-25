Australia - The Unlucky Country?

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia, some of you may find your luck running out very soon. This is a 'must see' presentation. It's time to get ready for a bumpy financial market ahead





Video Source:

Economy Historian - 'Why Australia Is The New Argentina'





Closing Theme Music:

'How Did We Lose It' by Frank Lopez

Westcombe Music Library

'Music To My Ears'

Video editing software using CapCut





Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

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NOTE: There is no connection between Economy Historian and this channel.

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