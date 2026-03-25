Australia - The Unlucky Country?

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If you're lucky enough to live in Australia, some of you may find your luck running out very soon. This is a 'must see' presentation. It's time to get ready for a bumpy financial market ahead
Video Source:
Economy Historian - 'Why Australia Is The New Argentina'
Closing Theme Music:
'How Did We Lose It' by Frank Lopez
Westcombe Music Library
Video editing software using CapCut
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
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NOTE: There is no connection between Economy Historian and this channel.
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