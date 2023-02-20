Bidens Complete Disregard For America On Full Display / E. Palestine Residents Beg To Differ

Joe Biden celebrated Presidents Day 2023 by going to Ukraine, one of the most corrupt countries in the world to show his solidarity and support. Meanwhile, President Trump is making plans to visit E. Palestine, OH where residents are complaining of rashes, headaches, etc. from a massive toxic chemical explosion. That alone should speak volumes. We discuss that, as well as the Jan. 6th narrative that may take a 180 now that House Speaker McCarthy has handed over 41,000 hours of Jan. 6th video to Tucker Carlson. Plus, why we ALL need to share God's word with one another, most importantly our children! This is...THE FREEDOM RING!!!
Source: The Bible
The Gateway Pundit
