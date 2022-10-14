Free Speech Is Under Attack | Jordan B Peterson & Andrew Doyle

In this clip, Jordan Peterson and comedian, author, playwright, journalist, and political satirist Andrew Doyle discuss his book, the culture war, free speech, speech hate crimes in Britain, people being arrested for speech in the UK and much more.
Literature by Andrew Doyle: Free Speech And Why It Matters - https://amzn.to/3CtVhPr
- The New Puritans: How the Religion of Social Justice Captured the Western World
- https://amzn.to/3ECjINi
- Source - https://rumble.com/v1nvcbq-free-speech-is-under-attack-jordan-b-peterson-and-andrew-doyle.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2
