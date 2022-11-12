Create New Account
Why Is Genesis Chapters 1 thru 5 Even Needed?
Our sages of Blessed Memory would often ponder the question as to why The Book of Genesis, at least the first few chapters were even necessary. After all, The Torah is a Book of Law and Instruction.

Keywords
jewishlawtorahgenesis

