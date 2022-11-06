Ukraine Update Nov 6, 2022

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, enemy units forming up to 1 battalion tactical group attempted to attack Russian positions towards Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Russian artillery and Army Aviation have neutralized the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

◽️ Over 140 Ukrainian personnel, 3 tanks, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armored vehicles, and 5 multipurpose motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks of 3 company tactical groups of the AFU towards Stelmakhovka, Ploshchanka and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic) have been frustrated.

◽️ Intensive action by Russian troops, supported by artillery, has resulted in the neutralization of the enemy.

◽️ Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 pickups, and 1 motor vehicle have been eliminated.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, artillery units and assault groups have neutralized AFU units near Novomikhaylovka, Pavlovka and Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Over 120 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored personnel carriers, 2 armored personnel carriers, 2 armored vehicles, 1 pickup, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, 2 enemy mechanized infantry companies, supported by tanks, attacked Russian forces' positions towards Sablukovka and Sukhanovo (Kherson region).

◽️ All the attacks have been repelled.

💥 Artillery, Assault and Army Aviation have neutralized the AFU units.

◽️ Over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and 4 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized 5 command posts, including one of 15th National Guard Regiment near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic), those of units from 60th Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Vysokopolye, Novaya Kamenka, Chervonoye (Kherson region), as well as 87 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 179 areas.

◽️ In addition, 27 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system have been intercepted near Leninskoye, Mospino (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry



