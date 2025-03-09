Trust the Plan... Or Take the Black Pill?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that the Trump administration had turned its back on vaccine skeptics, including himself, after initially expressing interest in creating a group to look into their safety.

“He told me that he wanted to create a vaccine safety commission and that he wanted me to chair it,” Kennedy said in response to a question at the Connecticut Vaccine Science Forum. “He asked me to announce it at a press conference, to the press at Trump tower and almost immediately I started feeling a lot of blowback within the administration.”





“In both of those two meetings [with Donald Trump], he asked me if vaccines weren’t a bad thing, because he was considering a commission to look into ill-effects of vaccines… and somebody, I think it was Robert Kennedy Jr., was advising him that vaccines were causing bad things, and I said “No, that's a dead end. That would be a bad thing, don’t do that.””

- Bill Gates

“And look, I guess in a certain way I’m the father of the vaccine because I was the one that pushed it. To get it done in less than nine months was a miracle.”

- Donald J. Trump

"Elect me and you'll find out who really knocked down the twin towers."

- Donald J. Trump

"We will fight for Israel 100 percent, 1,000 percent. It will be there forever."

- Donald Trump

"Israel Literally Owned Congress"

- Donald J. Trump





Source with thanks to Carey Wedler

