Day 25 of Vacation 2019 July 25, 2019

Today we headed for the airport. Schiphol had a refueling problem the day before and over 30,000 people were at the airport. They had AC but there was a heat wave and with that many people, it was hot. Our KLM flight was not delayed, thankfully until we got in the plane. The plane before us hit a bird and we were rerouted to another runway so they could clear the debris. We headed back to the Montreal Canada airport and then drove home.
