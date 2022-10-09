【G-Times News】CDC Released CCP Virus Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data Under a Court Order

https://gnews.org/post/p1u1web1c

On October 3rd, the US CDC published the initial statistics of its V-safe program in response to a lawsuit brought by Siri & Glimstad LLP on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN). V-safe is a mobile app created by CDC specifically for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus vaccines which allows users to register and provide health checks after being injected with the vaccines

