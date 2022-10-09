【G-Times News】CDC Released CCP Virus Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data Under a Court Order

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1u1web1c
On October 3rd, the US CDC published the initial statistics of its V-safe program in response to a lawsuit brought by Siri & Glimstad LLP on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN). V-safe is a mobile app created by CDC specifically for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus vaccines which allows users to register and provide health checks after being injected with the vaccines