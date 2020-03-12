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Lemon Loses His Mind, Shouts Down Kasich for NOT Bashing Trump
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56 views • March 12, 2020
By Nicholas Fondacaro | March 12, 2020
CNN Tonight host Don Lemon was out of control as he raged against former Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) for not bashing President Trump’s Wednesday night address to the nation about the coronavirus crisis.
Source: https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2020/03/12/lemon-loses-his-mind-shouts-down-kasich-not-bashing-trump
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CNN Tonight host Don Lemon was out of control as he raged against former Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) for not bashing President Trump’s Wednesday night address to the nation about the coronavirus crisis.
Source: https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2020/03/12/lemon-loses-his-mind-shouts-down-kasich-not-bashing-trump
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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