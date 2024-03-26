New Hope for Treating Lethal Snakebites?

Researchers and scientists as well as governmental bodies such as the WHO are studying snake venom. It appears we have not seen the last of attack by venom.

The Indian Institute of Science and his colleagues identified an antibody that could protect against a potent toxin produced by snakes such as cobras, kraits, and mambas

The research team relied on a library containing billions of artificially-designed human antibodies to ultimately find a good candidate called 95Mat5.





