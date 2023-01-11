Create New Account
Connect the Dots - How Adhesion Contracts Bind Us to the Beast
We've been at this "separatist" level of deeper biblical teaching for a very long time.  Here we reupload an old youtube video we did 8 years ago explaining how our variously submitted "applications" are actually officially submitted documents that publicly acknowledge that we are openly begging the beast to allow us to participate in their programs and/or privileges as participating members of their Antichrist system.

Keywords
off the gridcome out of herbiblical governancebe ye separate

