10.01.24 Drink Along #141: Aldi's Chocolate Lave Cake Stout 4.5/5*

*I appended the rating to 4.5 after she had gotten warmer and really opened up.

Running 8% for the ABV, she topped out around 35 for the IBUs and the SRM was an easy 96 with a nice cherry mahogany in the stem when lit up high.

Not an EDB (everyday brew) but a nice enough change up now that the weather has gotten cooler.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/beerandgear/