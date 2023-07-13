Hope for Freedom
This video is dedicated to the people that fought for freedom against medical mandates and tyranny with the Aloha Freedom Coalition. Premiered and released on July 12, 2023.
As a reminder tickets are available to hear Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Ryan Cole speak on Saturday July 15, 2023 at the Kroc Center in Ewa Beach. Most of the tickets have been sold, but there are some left. You can order tickets at:
https://Hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org
The doctors are also speaking on the Big Island on July 13 and 14 and Kauai on July 16.
Co-sponsored by:
Aloha Freedom Coalition
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
