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RISKY THRIFTING! THRIFT ELECTRONICS PUT TO THE TEST. INCLUDING RCA CED VIDEODISC PLAYER. V.2
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21 views • March 03, 2022
In Volume 2 of Risky Thrifting, I test out ten more previously untested thrift store electronic items that I found at Goodwill, The Salvation Army, and othe thrift stores. The debut installment of Risky Thrifting is available to view HERE: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/88bc76d8-5b2c-4b19-bcad-d6b97797f23b
Items tested include
1. RCA SelectaVision CED VideoDisc Player SFT100W
2. Samsung DVD-V2000 DVD/VHS Combo Unit
3. RCA Mobile DVD System with Dual Screens
4. General Electric (GE) Cassette Recorder Model No. 3-5153B
5. Sharp QT-CD111 Portable CD Stereo System
6. SOHOUSB Easy IDE
7. Razer Deathadder Elite
8. Griffin iMic
9. Frogger TV Arcade, Konami
10. POP Phone The ‘Retro’ handset
I briefly introduce each item, then ask for YOU to guess in the comments how many of these items will work. Please no spoilers on the exact results in the comments so others can have fun with this guessing game too!
Items tested include
1. RCA SelectaVision CED VideoDisc Player SFT100W
2. Samsung DVD-V2000 DVD/VHS Combo Unit
3. RCA Mobile DVD System with Dual Screens
4. General Electric (GE) Cassette Recorder Model No. 3-5153B
5. Sharp QT-CD111 Portable CD Stereo System
6. SOHOUSB Easy IDE
7. Razer Deathadder Elite
8. Griffin iMic
9. Frogger TV Arcade, Konami
10. POP Phone The ‘Retro’ handset
I briefly introduce each item, then ask for YOU to guess in the comments how many of these items will work. Please no spoilers on the exact results in the comments so others can have fun with this guessing game too!
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